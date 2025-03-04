Monarchs Renew Partnership with Kansas City Kansas Community College

March 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs and Kansas City Kansas Community College are continuing their groundbreaking partnership. KCKCC will continue as the Official Education Partner of the Monarchs for the 2025 season.

"Education and community involvement are two values that are central to the Monarchs organization. That's why we're so excited to extend our partnership with Kansas City Kansas Community College," team owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "We're proud to partner with a respected Kansas City, Kansas institution for another season."

"The Kansas City Monarchs have quickly made an impact in the community. KCKCC is proud to partner with the team," said KCKCC President Dr. Greg Mosier. "We look forward to collaborating on and off the field to promote our organizations, community and region.

"The partnership includes additional opportunities for KCKCC students to get involved with internships, allowing them to jump-start their careers in sports.

KCKCC students are also eligible for a special ticket discount as part of this collaboration.

Founded in 1923, Kansas City Kansas Community College is a two-year public institution located within the city limits of Kansas City Kansas. The college enrolls about 9,000 students annually and offers a variety of two-year degrees, one-year and short term certificate programs.

The Kansas City Monarchs begin their 2025 season on Friday, May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling 913-328-5618.

