RedHawks Welcome Sellout Crowd for Military Appreciation Night

June 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Kolby Kiser in action

FARGO - With the largest crowd since Aug. 7, 2018, on hand at Newman Outdoor Field, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks celebrated their annual Military Appreciation Night on Tuesday with festivities hosted alongside the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber.

After a host of ceremonies to honor military veterans, new servicemembers and military families, the crowd of 4,778 fans saw the Lake Country DockHounds defeat Fargo-Moorhead 18-3.

Despite the loss, the RedHawks remain a game and a half up on Sioux Falls in the American Association's West Division.

Fargo-Moorhead (21-13) and Lake Country (15-20) will continue their series on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

