Ninth Coors Light I75 Divide Cup Series Begins Sunday

November 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (9-7-1-0) host the Flint Firebirds (7-9-0-1) on Sunday, November 10th at the Dow Event Center. Saginaw and Flint will battle eight times this season for the Coors Light I75 Divide Cup. Introduced in 2015-16 when the Plymouth Whalers moved to Flint to become the Firebirds, this will be the ninth time Saginaw and Flint have played for the cup.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 5:30 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 466 / OHL Live

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Saturday, November 9th, where they defeated the Windsor Spitfires 5-1. The Spirit got out to an early 3-0 lead in the first with goals from Michael Misa, PJ Forgione and Will Bishop. Saginaw continued to add on as Misa scored again in the second period to give the Spirit a 4-0 lead going into the second intermission. Windsor put one on the board in the third period, but Misa would close out the game with empty net goal, completing his hat-trick and securing the win.

Flint last played on Saturday, November 9th, where they fell to the Soo Greyhounds 6-2. The Greyhounds took an early 4-0 lead in the first over the Firebirds just ten minutes into the game. Flint responded late in the first with Blake Smith and Kaden Pitre both finding the back of the net, which cut the Greyhounds lead in half. The Soo scored two more goals in the second which would seal the game.

Last Season:

Saginaw and Flint faced off eight times last season with Saginaw coming out on top in six of those games. In those eight games, Saginaw outscored Flint 34-19. The Spirit secured the Coors Light I75 Divide Cup for the second straight year and fifth since the cup's inception in 2015-16.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is coming off his second career hat-trick, which extended his CHL-leading goal total to 21 on Saturday night. In eight games against Flint last season, Misa recorded four goals and four assists. Flames prospect Zayne Parekh put up good numbers against Flint last season as well. In eight games, Parekh scored six goals and added four assists. James Guo is currently riding a five-game point streak after another assist against the Spitfires, the longest of his career. In those five games, Guo has recorded a goal and four assists.

Rangers prospect Nathan Aspinall is leading the Firebirds in goals with six and is second on the team with 13 points. Goaltender Nathan Day has been solid for Flint this year. In 15 games, the Oilers prospect has a 2.60 goals against average and a .904 save percentage. Connor Clattenburg has been productive for Flint this season. In eight games, Clattenburg has recorded two goals and three assists. Against Saginaw last season, he tallied two assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

- Joey Willis (NSH)

- Ethan Hay (TB)

- Zayne Parekh (CGY)

- Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Flint's NHL Drafted Players:

- Kaden Pitre (TB)

- Connor Clattenburg (EDM)

- Nathan Aspinall (NYR)

- Matthew Mania (LA)

- Nolan Collins (PIT)

- Nathan Day (EDM)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.