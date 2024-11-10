Spitfires Beat Pesky Petes 4-1

November 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Petes were in town on Sunday afternoon to take on the Spitfires. The Petes were coming off their first win of the season on Thursday as they defeated the Saginaw Spirit 2-1. On Friday, they lost to Flint by a score of 4-1 and had a day off on Saturday in Windsor to rest. Meanwhile the Spitfires lost on Thursday to the North Bat Battalion 5-4 and loss in Saginaw on Saturday 5-1. On Sunday, the Spitfires were able to fend off the Petes and win 4-1.

In the first period, the Spitfires dominated the shot clock but could not buy a goal. Rye stopped all 14 shots he faced. The Petes would score the only goal of the period as Strohack scored his first career OHL goal just over 7 minutes into the contest. The Spitfires outshot the Petes 14-6.

In the second period, the Petes would play a little undisciplined and sent the Spitfires to the powerplay a few times. On the teams third powerplay of the game, the Spitfires would cash in. Morneau got the puck to Woodall and he went into the Petes zone, he shot the puck off the pad and it landed on the stick of Outwater who potted home the rebound for his 4 th goal of the season. After 40 minutes, we were tied 1-1 however the Spitfires had a 23-13 shot advantage.

In the third period, the Spitfires would take over the game. Goals from Eichler and Protas exactly 3 minutes apart would put the Spitfires up 3-1. Cristoforo would seal the deal with a late empty netter and the Spitfires won 4-1.

The Spitfires hit the road up north as they travel to North Bay, Sudbury and the Soo for a 3 game stint in four nights. Puck drop is Thursday in the Bay at 7:00pm.

