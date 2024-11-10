Rangers Fall 3-2 to Generals, Lose in Regulation for First Time Since September
November 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers left wing Trent Swick takes a shot against the Oshawa Generals
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Alex Cotterill / Oshawa Generals)
Oshawa, ON - The Rangers fought hard, but Calum Ritchie's third period goal was enough for the Oshawa Generals to skate away with the regulation victory, ending Kitchener's point streak at 16 games.
Oshawa skated to a 2-0 lead through goals from Luke Torrance and Calum Ritchie. Kitchener responded with Carson Campbell's first career OHL goal and a Luca Romano breakaway early in the third period. However, it was Calum Ritchie getting the last laugh scoring the game-winning goal with 6:15 left in regulation. The Rangers pushed hard with the extra attacker but couldn't get the puck across the line.
Kitchener's Carson Campbell skated him his 100th career OHL game and recorded his first career OHL goal. Luca Romano extended his goal streak to seven games.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 0, OSH 1
6:24 Luke Torrance (6) - Calum Ritchie, Beckett Sennecke - PPG
2nd Period
KIT 0, OSH 2
5:40 Calum Ritchie (3) - Beckett Sennecke, Lucas Rodriguez -
KIT 1, OSH 2
8:35 Carson Campbell (1) - Trent Swick, Adrian Misaljevic
3rd Period
KIT 2, OSH 2
3:23 Luca Romano (12) - Unassisted
KIT 2, OSH 3
13:45 Calum Ritchie (4) - David Svozil, Luca Marelli - GWG
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Calum Ritchie (OSH)
Second Star: Beckett Sennecke (OSH)
Third Star: Luca Romano (1G, +2)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 25 - OSH 26
Power play: KIT 0-4, OSH 1-3
FO%: KIT 55.9%, OSH 44.1%
The Goalies:
Jacob Oster got the nod in goal for the Generals; he surrendered two goals on 25 shots in a winning decision. Jackson Parsons was back between the pipes for the Rangers. He gave up three goals on 26 shots recording the loss.
UP NEXT:
The Rangers are back in action on Friday, November 15th at 7:00 p.m. against the Peterborough Petes at The Aud for the club's Y2K night.
