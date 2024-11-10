Generals Squeeze Past Rangers in Close Win

November 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals take down Kitchener Rangers 3-2 handing them their first Regulation loss since September.

Calum Ritchie picked up the first star, grabbing three points, scoring twice and adding a helper, while Jacob Oster was in net for the victory, stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

Oshawa got the scoring started in the first when Ritchie made a great move before getting the puck to Luke Torrance who made no mistake tapping it in making it 1-0 Gens.

To start the second, Oshawa doubled the lead when Ritchie got his first of the game when the puck fell to him in front of the net slapping it into the back of the net increasing the lead to 2-0.

Kitchener stormed back, tying things back up at two, first cutting the lead in half in the second period before they tied it up to start the third.

But it was all for not as Ritchie undressed the Kitchener defenceman before skating in and burying the go-ahead goal to make it 3-2 Gens.

The Oshawa Generals' next home game is Sunday, November 17th, when they host Kingston Frontenacs on Nickelodeon Night, get your tickets here .

