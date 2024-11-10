Generals Host Rangers for a Night of Remembrance

November 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals return to home ice as they take on the first-place team in the Ontario Hockey League the Kitchener Rangers for their Remembrance Day game.

After their five-game win streak was snapped by the Kingston Frontenacs, the Gens look to back bounce on home ice where they have won five straight. Oshawa is in second place in the East Division sitting three points behind Kingston.

Kitchener comes to the Tribute Communities Centre as the best team in the league, with a record of 13-2-2-1 for 29 points. The Rangers did not lose a game in regulation during October and have yet to do so in November, the last time they lost in regulation was the second game of the season.

Last season, the Generals split the two-game series with the Rangers, but Oshawa won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime amidst a 12-game win streak to close out the season.

The action got underway quickly in the last match-up as the Gens grabbed an early 1-0 lead on the back of a Connor Lockhart goal before Kitchener levelled it just over two and a half minutes later. It was quiet the rest of the way until overtime where the Generals once again wasted no time finding the back of the net 18 seconds into overtime sending the Kitchener fans home disappointed.

Player to Watch:Oshawa

A player to watch for the Generals is Ben Danford, the Toronto Maple Leafs' prospect has been turning up the physicality while also finding his point touch picking up four points in his last five games.

Player to Watch: Kitchener

On the Rangers' side it has been winger Adrian Misaljevic leading the way, sitting seventh in league scoring the over ager has 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 18 games.

