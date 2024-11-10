Kitchener Complete Three-In-Three in Lone Trip to Oshawa

November 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Kitchener Rangers will venture to the Tribute Communities Centre for the lone time this season on Sunday to take on the Oshawa Generals. The Rangers are looking to get back in the win column against last year's OHL Finalists. Puck drop is set for a 6:05 p.m. start.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers SSP Channel 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

The Rangers and Generals have faced six times over the past five years, with Kitchener holding a 3-2-1-0 record. While playing in Oshawa, the Rangers are 2-1-0-0. The Rangers earned a 3-2 regulation win in their last trip to Oshawa. Adrian Misaljevic (1G), Cameron Mercer (1A), and Cameron Reid (2A) are the only current Rangers who entered the scoresheet. Current Generals Luke Torrance and Matthew Buckley grabbed the goals, with Tyler Graham and Ben Danford (Toronto Maple Leafs) assisting.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (13-2-2-1)

First in the Western Conference, first in the OHL

Last Time Out:

The Rangers faced the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday night, erasing a three-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime and earn a point. Rangers' goals were scored by Tanner Lam, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knight), and Luca Romano, netting two. Andrew Vermeulen, Adrian Misaljevic grabbed an assist each, and Jakub Chromiak recorded two assists. Alexander Bilecki collected his first and second career OHL points.

Rangers to Watch:

Adrian Misaljevic leads the Rangers as the top point-getter with a 12-15-27 stat line in 18 games. Over the past eight games, Misaljevic has collected 15 points - seven goals and eight assists. Misaljevic has played three games against the Generals, recording one goal and one assist in total.

Defenseman Jakub Chromiak has played 13 games this season, with a 2-10-12 stat line. Chromiak is the second highest defensive point-getter on the Rangers, trailing only behind Cameron Reid. Being on a five-game point streak, Chromiak has six points, two goals and four assists. Chromiak has played nine games against the Generals, having one assist.

SCOUTING THE GENERALS (10-7-1-0)

Fourth in the Western Conference, eighth in the OHL

Last Time Out:

The Generals most recently travelled to face the Kingston Frontenacs on Friday night, ending with 2-1 loss. Recent addition to the Oshawa forecheckers, Colby Barlow (Winnipeg Jets) netted the sole goal with Calum Ritchie (Colorado Avalanche) and Zackary Sandhu assisting. The Generals put up 31 shots on Kingston's goaltender.

Generals to Watch:

Anaheim Ducks third overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, Beckett Sennecke, has played 14 games this season, having 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points. Sennecke is the second leading point-getter on the Generals behind Columbus Blue Jackets prospect, Luca Marrelli. Sennecke has grabbed one goal and two assists in four contests against the Rangers.

Luca Marrelli (Columbus Blue Jackets) leads the blueline for Oshawa with nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points in 18 games. He leads the team in points and leads the OHL amongst all defenders in points. Over the past seven games, Marrelli has 13 points (3G, 10A). Marrelli has joined the scoresheet twice in four games against the Rangers with two assists.

Drafted Generals:

The Generals have six players that have been drafted to the NHL. Three in the 2023 NHL Entry Level Draft; Colby Barlow (Winnipeg Jets), Callum Ritchie (Colorado Avalanche), and Dylan Roobroeck (New York Rangers). Three players selected in the 2024 NHL Entry Level Draft; Ben Danford (Toronto Maple Leafs), Luca Marelli (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim Ducks).

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Sunday's game vs the Oshawa Generals will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Sunday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers are back in action on Friday, November 15th at 7:00 p.m. against the Peterborough Petes at The Aud for the club's Y2K night.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

