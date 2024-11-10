Mangone Nets Hat-Trick, Najim Scores First OHL Goal in 7-2 Win over Flint
November 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw Spirit all smiles after a goal against the Flint Firebirds
(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)
Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Flint Firebirds in the first game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup Series by a score of 7-2 on Sunday, November 10th. Calem Mangone recorded a natural hat-trick in 5:06, and Brody Najim scored his first career OHL goal. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw, recording 33 saves on 35 shots. Nathan Day was the starting goaltender for Flint with 20 saves on 27 shots.
Flint struck first just 35 seconds into the game with Connor Clattenburg tapping in a one-time pass. Evan Konyen and Kaden Pitre picked up the assists.
Saginaw answered back with Michael Misa netting his 22nd goal of the season while on a breakaway. James Guo recorded the assist to bump his point streak to 6 games, as the Spirit tied the game at 14:19.
After 1: SAG 1 - 1 FLNT (Total Shots: 8 - 16)
The Spirit lit the lamp in the second as Brody Najim tipped in a shot from James Guo for his first OHL goal. Graydon Jones tallied an assist as well as the Spirit took a 2-1 lead.
Carson Harmer sent a backhand shot from the slot past the Firebirds Nathan Day a few minutes later to advance the lead to 3-1. Sebastien Gervais and Jacob Cloutier picked up the assists.
Saginaw added another on a delayed penalty as Kristian Epperson fired a missile off a one-time pass from Calem Mangone. Kaden Sienko was credited with an assist as the Spirit took a 4-1 lead.
After 2: SAG 4 - 1 FLNT (2nd Period Shots: 11 - 12 Total Shots: 19 - 28)
Flint opened the scoring in the third with a powerplay goal coming off the stick of Hayden Reid. Christopher Thibodeau and Nolan Collins were credited with assists.
Saginaw added on another as Calem Mangone found the back of the net right off the draw. Sebastien Gervais picked up the assist as the Spirit took a 5-2 lead.
The Spirit continue to pour it on as Calem Mangone buried his second goal of the game. Carson Harmer and Sebastien Gervais tallied the assists as Saginaw grew their lead to 6-2.
Saginaw added yet another as Calem Mangone completed the hat-trick with a beautiful snipe past Day's blocker from the slot. Kristian Epperson and Michael Misa recorded the assists.
FINAL: SAG 7 - 2 FLNT (3rd Period Shots: 8 - 7 Total Shots: 27 - 35)
Powerplays: SAG 1/5 FLNT 1/6
Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (33 Saves / 35 Shots W) FLNT Nathan Day (20 Saves / 27 Shots L)
Saginaw travels to Flint to play the Firebirds on Wednesday, November 13th for the second game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup Series. Puck drop is at 7:00 PM.
