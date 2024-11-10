Firebirds Beaten in Saginaw, 7-2

Flint Firebirds left wing Matthew Wang

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Eric Young, Dream Bigger Media) Flint Firebirds left wing Matthew Wang(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Eric Young, Dream Bigger Media)

SAGINAW, Mich. - Hayden Reid scored his first OHL goal, but the Saginaw Spirit struck for three goals in both the second and the third periods as they went on to beat the Flint Firebirds, 7-2, on Sunday evening at the Dow Event Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds got started fast and scored in the first minute of the first period. Evan Konyen burst into the attacking zone on the right wing and snapped a pass to Connor Clattenburg who was crashing the net on the back side. Clattenburg chipped a shot past Andrew Oke and Flint snagged an early lead, 1-0.

Saginaw answered later in the first after the Firebirds turned the puck over along their own blue line and it eventually found its way to Michael Misa who carried it in on a breakaway. Misa snapped a wrister past Nathan Day's glove and the game was tied at one.

The Spirit took the lead late in the second period when James Guo sent a slap shot through traffic that ramped off Brody Najim's stick and past Day. Saginaw extended the advantage two minutes later as Carson Harmer sent a backhander under Day's pads. Then, just 26 seconds later, Kristian Epperson slammed a one-timer that got through on the short side and Saginaw's lead was three at 4-1.

Flint answered in the third period with a power play tally. Chris Thibodeau sped down the right wing and darted a pass to the back door where Reid was trailing. He guided it past Oke to cut the deficit to 4-2.

But Saginaw answered quickly as Calem Mangone scored off a won faceoff later in the third to create more breathing room. Mangone struck again with a wrist shot that got through Day's legs. He then added one more as a power play tally gave him a natural hat trick and the Spirit extended its lead to the 7-2 final. Flint dropped to 7-10-0-1 with the loss while Saginaw improved to 10-7-1-0 in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Hayden Reid's first OHL goal came in just his second game...seven goals against was the most the Firebirds have allowed in a single game this season...Flint now has power play goals in three consecutive games, its longest such streak this season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will hit the ice on Wednesday night for another installment of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup against the Spirit. It's ABC12 Night supporting coats for kids and anybody who donates a new or unused coat can get a free ticket to the game courtesy of ABC12. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

Flint Firebirds left wing Matthew Wang

(Eric Young, Dream Bigger Media)

