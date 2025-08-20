New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 19, 2025

Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The New York Liberty defeated the Lynx, 85-75

This is New York's first win against MIN in the regular season. Jonquel Jones recorded her 100th career double-double with 22 PTS, 10 REB & 3 3PM. Sabrina Ionescu also tallied a season high in AST with 10!

