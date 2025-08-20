New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 19, 2025
Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty defeated the Lynx, 85-75
This is New York's first win against MIN in the regular season. Jonquel Jones recorded her 100th career double-double with 22 PTS, 10 REB & 3 3PM. Sabrina Ionescu also tallied a season high in AST with 10!
29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 19, 2025
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs NYL (8.19.25) - Minnesota Lynx
- Sky Narrowly Lose to Storm 88-94 in Angel Reese's Return to Lineup - Chicago Sky
- Mystics vs. Sun Postgame Notes - August 19, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Connecticut Sun Beat Washington Mystics, 80-69 - Connecticut Sun
- Arike Ogunbowale Injury Update - Dallas Wings
- Sophie Cunningham Out for the Year, Fever Sign Peddy - Indiana Fever
- Li Yueru to Miss Remainder of Season - Dallas Wings
- A'ja Wilson Earns 26th Western Conference Player of the Week Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Indiana Fever
- ORLY Becomes First-Ever Official Nail Partner of WNBA's LA Sparks - Los Angeles Sparks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.