New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 14, 2025

June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video


The Indiana Fever hand the New York Liberty their first loss of the season, breaking a 9-0 win streak, 102-88

In her return, Caitlin Clark drops a near triple-double with 32 PTS, 8 REB, and 9 AST!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2025


