New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 14, 2025

June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever hand the New York Liberty their first loss of the season, breaking a 9-0 win streak, 102-88

In her return, Caitlin Clark drops a near triple-double with 32 PTS, 8 REB, and 9 AST!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.