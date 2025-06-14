New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 14, 2025
June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever hand the New York Liberty their first loss of the season, breaking a 9-0 win streak, 102-88
In her return, Caitlin Clark drops a near triple-double with 32 PTS, 8 REB, and 9 AST!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
