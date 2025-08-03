New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 3, 2025
August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty get the dub after defeating the Connecticut Sun, 87-78!
Sabrina Ionescu had a 36 PT (season-high) & 11 REB (season-high) double double, while Jonquel Jones recorded 21 PTS & 9 REB to lead NYL to victory
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 3, 2025
- Golden State Valkyries (14-14) vs. Las Vegas Aces (15-14) Postgame Notes - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Lose at Home to Mercury 67-83 - Chicago Sky
- Valkyries' Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Aces - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 99, Washington Mystics 83 - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever Hold off Seattle for Fifth-Consecutive Victory - Indiana Fever
- Postgame Notes: NYL 87, CON 78 - New York Liberty
- Connecticut Sun Fall to New York Liberty, 87-78 - Connecticut Sun
- Sparks Sign Alissa Pili to 7-Day Contract - Los Angeles Sparks
- Dallas Wings Trade DiJonai Carrington to Minnesota Lynx - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.