New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 3, 2025

August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The New York Liberty get the dub after defeating the Connecticut Sun, 87-78!

Sabrina Ionescu had a 36 PT (season-high) & 11 REB (season-high) double double, while Jonquel Jones recorded 21 PTS & 9 REB to lead NYL to victory

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 3, 2025

