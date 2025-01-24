Nets Take Game One Against Raptors 905

January 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LAVAL, Quebec - The Long Island Nets (6-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Raptors 905 (7-4), 131-122, on Friday evening at Place Bell during game one of a two-game series against the 905 in Laval, Quebec.

Long Island guard Tyson Etienne posted a game-high 29 points in addition to three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes. Nets guard Killian Hayes tallied a double-double with 26 points and a game and career-high 18 assists to go along with four steals and one block in 36 minutes. Long Island center Drew Timme notched his fifth regular season double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds in addition to seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

The two teams went back-and-forth in the first quarter, tying the match twice. Long Island closed the quarter ahead by three, 27-24. The Raptors battled back in the second quarter, outscoring the Nets 40-39 in the period. Despite Raptors 905's efforts, Long Island went into halftime ahead by two, 66-64.

Long Island controlled the third quarter, outscoring the 905 36-29 in the quarter on 65.5 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent shooting from deep. The Nets kept their lead and went into the final quarter ahead by nine, 102-93. Long Island and the Raptors went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, with both teams scoring 29 points each in the period. Long Island went on to defeat the Raptors 905 by nine, 131-122.

905 center Frank Kaminsky recorded 26 points, four rebounds, six assists and one block in 25 minutes. Toronto assignee Jonathan Mogbo tallied 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes.

The Nets will face Raptors 905 again this Sunday, Jan. 26, at Place Bell, at 3 p.m. ET.

