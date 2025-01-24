NBA Veteran Jawun Evans Joins Maine Celtics

January 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced that veteran guard Jawun Evans has joined the team.

Evans, an NBA and NBA G League veteran, is expected to be in uniform for tonight's game in Westchester. In a corresponding move, Maine also announced that the team traded Eric Gaines to the Windy City Bulls in exchange for the Returning Player rights to Derrick Favors. Favors is not expected to immediately join the team.

Maine had acquired Evans' Returning Player rights in a previous trade. A product of Oklahoma State, Evans was selected 39th overall by Philadelphia in the 2017 NBA Draft. Evans has played in 56 career NBA games, averaging 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for three NBA teams. He has also played in 97 career NBA G League games, most recently for Cleveland in 2021-22. Evans has averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in his G League career.

Gaines was a first round selection by Maine in this season's NBA G League Draft. The rookie played in 14 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Maine returns to action tonight in Westchester. The Celtics are back at the Expo on Sunday vs. Osceola. Tickets for all upcoming Maine Celtics home games can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com.

