Sioux Falls Defeated by Memphis 124-114

January 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce were defeated 124-114 by the Memphis Hustle on Friday evening from the Sanford Pentagon.

Alondes Williams posted his third-straight game of 20-plus points, with 28 on 12-28 FGA, and five assists to lead Sioux Falls (5-5). Miami HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson had 15 points on 6-11 FGA, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Memphis (4-5) outscored the Skyforce 32-28 in the first 12 minutes, as Grizzlies two-way Zyon Pullin ad seven points, three assists and a plus-14 plus-minus in the frame.

Bryson Warren netted 10 points on 3-5 FGA (2-3 3PA) in the second quarter, as the Skyforce trailed 63-60 at halftime.

The Hustle shot 50 percent from deep in the third quarter on 9-18 3PA to outscore the Force 35-27 in the frame. Williams had 12 points on 5-11 FGA (2-4 3PA) as Sioux Falls trailed 98-87 with 12 minutes remaining.

Malik Williams had eight points and 10 rebounds in the fourth quarter, as Sioux Falls was able to cut the lead to 108-105 with 4:59 left in the game. The Hustle went on a 16-9 run to secure the victory.

Nassir Little secured 22 points on 9-15 FGA (2-3 3PA), six rebounds and two assists, while Warren had 15 points and six rebounds. HEAT two-way Isaiah Stevens added 12 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

Pullin led the Hustle with 27 points on 11-20 FGA (4-7 3PA) and 10 assists. DJ Steward and Grizzlies two-way Yuki Kawamura combined for 32 points on 7-13 3PA.

Both teams meet again on Saturday (tomorrow) at 7:00 PM CST from Heritage Court.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.