Defensive Dominance: How the Force Is Stopping Opponents

January 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Sioux Falls Skyforce have established themselves as a defensive powerhouse in the NBA G League, anchored by their formidable paint defense, which currently ranks second overall so far during the regular season.

This impressive feat has been the result of a collective commitment to stopping opponents inside, bolstered by standout individual performances.

At the heart of this defensive excellence is Malik Williams, the team's 6-11 center. Known for his size, timing, and intelligence, Williams has been a consistent deterrent to opposing offenses.

Williams spoke on being the anchor of this defense. "It's a lot, but you want to have that weight on your shoulders where you know your teammates trust you and the coaches trust you," he expressed.

His efforts have earned him a spot as the seventh-ranked center in the league in defensive rating, a testament to his ability to protect the rim and disrupt plays in the paint.

Another key contributor to the Skyforce's defensive identity is Nassir Little, whose elite defensive instincts and versatility make him a nightmare for opposing scorers. Little's ability to switch seamlessly between guarding perimeter threats and battling in the post has added a crucial layer of adaptability to the team's defensive schemes.

"A lot of the narrative around basketball is scoring points, but I think you can make a statement by locking down another team's offense," Little said. "It's something I take pride in, something I enjoy doing, and something that I know I have the physical attributes to do so I take advantage of that."

His relentless energy and discipline make him one of the most reliable defenders in the league, often drawing assignments against the opposition's top players and thriving in those matchups.

Adding to this defensive mix is Caleb Daniels, a player whose contributions often defy his physical stature. His grit, strength, and impeccable positioning allow him to play much bigger than his frame suggests, as well.

"I go out there and do whatever it takes to win," Daniels said. "I try to bring a new level of intensity and energy and just impact winning at the highest level,"

Together, these three players exemplify the Skyforce's defensive philosophy: a blend of skill, effort, and cohesion.

As the season progresses, their defense will undoubtedly remain a cornerstone of their success.

