Iowa Wolves Drop Series Finale to Valley Suns

January 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Valley Suns completed a series sweep over the Iowa Wolves on Friday night claiming a 107-83 road victory at Wells Fargo Arena.

Minnesota two-way Tristen Newton led Iowa (2-9) with a career-high 32 points, seven assists and career-best five steals. El Ellis added 18 points and six assists. Trevor Keels scored 10 points in his return after missing the past two games due to injury.

Tyrese Samuel paced Valley (8-6) with 23 points while Jaden Shackelford had 21 points.

For the second consecutive night, Valley took control of the game in the second quarter. Holding just a five-point lead after the first quarter of action, the Suns stretched the margin to double digits at halftime, 55-43. Newton was key in helping keep Iowa close as he topped his previous career high of 24 points by scoring 25 in the first two quarters.

The Suns broke the game wide open with a dominant third quarter outscoring the Wolves, 40-11. Later, Valley led by as many as 44 points on its way to the series sweep over Iowa. The Suns, who hit 16 three-pointers, have made a league-high 251 team three-pointers during the regular season. In last night's win, Valley made 22 three-pointers.

Tonight was Iowa's Hoops for Hope: Cancer Awareness Game as part of the Principal Community Celebration Series. It was a special night as the Wolves honored those who fight, those we've lost, and the loved ones who support them. Proceeds from tonight's specialty jersey auction will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Iowa embarks on an extended road trip starting on Jan. 27 at the Westchester Knicks followed by games at the Maine Celtics on Jan. 29 and 31 and at the Memphis Hustle on Feb. 3 and 5.

The Wolves return home to Wells Fargo Arena on Feb. 7 against the Stockton Kings, and it will be the Basketball for All game as part of the Principal Community Celebration series. The Wolves will celebrate the incredible athletes of Special Olympics Iowa. The team's purple, pink, and orange specialty jerseys were designed by Madison Schaeffer, a tenth grader at Marion High School. The jerseys will be up for auction the week of the game with the proceeds benefitting Special Olympics Iowa.

