Mouhamed Gueye Dominates in 127-104 Win against the Grand Rapids Gold

January 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (7-4) emerged victorious on the second night of a back-to-back against the Grand Rapids Gold (6-7), 127-104, behind a franchise-record 25 three-pointers.

College Park improved its record to 10-3 at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park (regular season and Tip-off Tournament), the best start through 13 games at home in College Park history.

Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye collected his third straight double-double and the fourth in his last five games, finishing with 19 points (7-14 FGM), 20 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes. Gueye became just the fifth player in NBA G League history and the first in College Park history to record such a stat line.

Kevon Harris joined the double-double club, earning 25 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 34 minutes, marking his fourth double-double of the season.

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard Keaton Wallace collected a near triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 39 minutes, marking the guard's six game of the season with 20-or-more points, five-or-more assists and five-or-more rebounds.

Rookie Dwight Murray Jr. poured in a new career high with 15 points, in addition to two rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes.

In all, seven Skyhawks secured double-digit outings, as Jarkel Joiner (19), Jordan Bowden (13) and Daeqwon Plowden (12) also netted 10-or-more points.

The Skyhawks soared off to a nine-point lead in the first quarter, leading Grand Rapids 36-27. Gueye collected nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the first quarter, becoming the first player in NBA G League history to record a nine-point, 10-rebound, four-assist stat line in a single quarter.

College Park extended its lead into the half, 68-53, with five Skyhawks scoring 10+ points. Gueye led College Park with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, while Harris was close behind with 13 points, two rebounds, and two steals.

Joiner continued to pace the Skyhawks into the second half, knocking down three triples in the third quarter to push the Skyhawk lead to 17 points at the end of the third quarter.

Grand Rapids caught fire to start the final frame, cutting the game as close to a four-point deficit at the 8:14 mark, before the Skyhawks responded with a 26-7 run to close the game, finishing with a 127-104 final.

Jahmir Young recorded a double-double for Grand Rapids, collecting 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Charles Bediako followed close behind with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Skyhawks now hit the road for a four-game trip, spanning across Birmingham (Jan. 26), Osceola (Jan. 28), Mexico City (Jan. 30) and Birmingham again (Feb. 6).

