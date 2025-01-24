Stockton Kings Move Past Texas Legends for Fourth Straight Win

January 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (10-2), defeated the Texas Legends (4-7), 109-95, Thursday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Stockton Kings two-way forward Isaac Jones led all scorers with 31 points and 10 rebounds, notching his second straight double-double and third straight game scoring 30 or more points. Two-way forward Isaiah Crawford punched in 16 points and grabbed 10 boards, registering a double-double. Center Skal Labissière earned 15 points and six rebounds. Guards Dexter Dennis and Jon Elmore combined for 15 points. Forward Terry Taylor and Guard Chasson Randle each put up 12 of 32 points off the bench. For the second straight game and third time this season, the Kings held their opponent under 100 points.

Texas Legends center Jamarion Sharp accumulated 16 points and eight rebounds. Forward Warith Alatishe tallied 14 points. Forward Phil Wheeler totaled 10 points and seven rebounds. The bench contributed 42 points, with guard Jarod Lucas' 18 points off the bench leading all Legends scorers.

The first half of the contest was marked with defensive intensity, 12 lead changes and four ties. The Kings trailed by one at the end of the first quarter, 25-26. The game was knotted up 45-all with 3:54 left in the second frame, before Stockton took an 11-4 run punctuated by Terry's fadeaway buzzer beater, to lead 56-49 at the half. The Kings stretched their lead (80-73) in the third and took their biggest lead of the night (17 points) in the final frame. Stockton Kings went on to win the game, 109-95.

The Stockton Kings will host the Texas Legends again at Adventist Health Arena on Sunday, January 26 at 2:00 PM PST. Fans can watch on ESPN+ and KFAA/Urban Edge Network.

