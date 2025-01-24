Legends Drop Game One to Stockton in Back to Back Series

Stockton, CA - The Texas Legends (4-7) opened their two-game series against the Stockton Kings (9-2) with a 109-95 loss at Adventist Health Arena. The Kings capitalized on a strong second-quarter performance and maintained their momentum throughout the game to secure the win.

Jamarion Sharp showcased his presence in the paint, scoring 16 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting while pulling down 8 rebounds. Jarod Lucas paced the Legends' scoring with 18 points, hitting 6-of-10 from beyond the arc, while Warith Alatishe added 14 points and 3 rebounds. Tyson Walker contributed a team-high 6 assists to go along with his 8 points.

Isaac Jones led the charge for Stockton, with 31 points, 10 rebounds, Terry Taylor also posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Isaiah Crawford chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The game saw 12 lead changes and 7 ties before the Kings pulled away in the fourth quarter. Stockton outrebounded Texas 52-38, with their second-chance opportunities proving pivotal.

The Legends will look to bounce back in the second game of the series on Sunday, January 26th, at 4:00 PM CT. Fans can catch the game live on KFAA locally or stream at Urban Edge Network. For more updates and information, visit www.TexLegends.com.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

