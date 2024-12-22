Nets Fall to Rip City in Winter Showcase Finale

December 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Long Island Nets (2-14), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the Rip City Remix (5-11), 114-106, during the team's final NBA G League Winter Showcase matchup at the Orange County Convention Center.

Three Nets scored 20 or more points in the loss, including Brooklyn two-way guard Jaylen Martin, who scored a career-high 30 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 44 minutes. Long Island forward Kendall Brown tallied 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 44 minutes. Nets guard Killian Hayes recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds in addition to nine assists and three steals in 41 minutes.

Long Island got off to a hot start in the first quarter, shooting 50.0 percent from the field. Rip City snuck by the Nets and closed the period ahead by four, 33-29. The Nets worked diligently in the second quarter, outscoring the Remix 22-20 in the period. Rip City held its lead and closed the first half ahead by two, 53-51.

The Nets' offense continued to push in the third quarter, but it was not enough. Rip City outscored Long Island 32-27 in the period and closed the quarter ahead by seven, 85-78. The Remix overpowered the Nets in the fourth quarter and went on to defeat Long Island by eight, 114-106.

Remix guard Alex Reese tallied 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 27 minutes. Rip City guard James Bouknight posted 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 15 minutes.

The Nets' record will reset as they begin the regular season on the road against Delaware on Monday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m.

