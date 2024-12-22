Legends Drop Close Contest to Mad Ants in Winter Showcase Finale

December 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Kissimmee, FL - The Texas Legends (6-10) capped off their 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase with a closely contested 115-109 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants (8-8) at the Orange County Convention Center.

The Legends battled throughout, led by Teafale Lenard Jr., who posted 20 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals while shooting 4-of-10 from beyond the arc. Emanuel Miller and Jarod Lucas each contributed 19 points, with Miller adding a season-high 8 assists and 6 rebounds, and Lucas dishing 6 assists and grabbing 5 boards. Phillip Wheeler rounded out the top scorers with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Indiana's balanced attack was led by Jahlil Okafor who posted with 23 points and 9 rebounds, while Quenton Jackson added 22 points.

The Legends started strong, taking a 34-29 lead in the first quarter, but Indiana surged back in the second with a 40-point explosion to swing the momentum. The Legends mounted a third-quarter rally, led by Warith Alatishe, who came off the bench to provide 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Jordan Henderson added 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, keeping Texas within reach heading into the final frame.

The Legends showcased impressive ball movement and offensive efficiency, tallying 29 team assists while shooting nearly 50% from the field. Despite being without their three two-way players and point guard Tyson Walker, the team demonstrated resilience and cohesion throughout the game.

The Legends will now turn their focus to regular season play as they return home to face the Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Comerica Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at www.TexLegends.com, and fans can stream the game live on Urban Edge Network at www.UrbanEdgeNetworks.com.

