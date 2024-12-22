Skyhawks Conclude NBA G League Winter Showcase with 113-105 Win over Osceola Magic

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (9-7) closed out the NBA G League Winter Showcase with a 113-105 come from behind victory over the Osceola Magic (5-11), concluding the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season with a 9-7 overall record.

Jordan Bowden led all scoring, netting 24 of the Skyhawks' 48 bench points (7-13 FGM, 4-8 3FGM). College Park would outscore Osceola's bench 48-22.

Tony Bradley collected his fourth double-double of the year, netting 16 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, marking the fifth game of his career with 15-or-more points and 15-or-more rebounds.

Second-year guard Jarkel Joiner dished out a career-high tying nine assists, en route to a 10-point, nine-assist, and six-rebound performance in 33 minutes.

The Skyhawks and Magic traded buckets back and forth to open the game, with each team holding as much as a six-point advantage. Eight different Skyhawks netted a bucket to contribute to a 30-27 Skyhawk lead, led by six bench points from Dwight Murray Jr.

After going down by as many as seven points at the 7:12 mark of the second quarter, the Skyhawks sparked a 17-4 run of their own to take a six-point lead with just under 4:00 to play. Osceola would answer back, closing the half with a 61-55 lead.

Bradley finished with eight points and seven rebounds in the first half, while Bowden finished with a team-high 17 points.

Osceola opened the third frame pulling ahead by double digits, stretching the Magic lead to as many as 13 points with 4:25 left to play, before the Skyhawks answered with another substantial 15-3 run to close the quarter within one point of Osceola, 87-86.

The contest remained deadlocked for the entirety of the fourth quarter, with 13 total lead changes throughout the final frame. A Daeqwon Plowden triple with 1:30 left in the game, followed by free throws from Kevon Harris would nudge the Skyhawk lead to 109-105 with 1:00 left. The Skyhawks would never look back, forcing a 24-second shot clock violation, and finishing the last 30 seconds 4-4 from the charity stripe, leading to a 113-105 victory.

The Magic were led by five different double-digit scorers, including former Skyhawks Rob Baker who finished with 19 points, and Jarrett Culver who finished with 18 points.

All NBA G League teams' records will now reset with the start of the regular season beginning on Dec. 27, when the Skyhawks open with the Osceola Magic in Orlando on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.

