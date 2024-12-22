Rip City Remix Defeat Long Island Nets114-106 to Close out Winter Showcase

December 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Rip City Remix outlasted the Long Island Nets 114-106 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando to wrap up their final matchup of the NBA G League Winter Showcase event. In the first ever meeting of the franchises, Alex Reese went 3-3 from three-point territory in the first quarter to help the Remix come back from a nine-point deficit and finish the frame with a four-point advantage. In the second quarter, Rip City climbed to an eight-point lead before Long Island fought back to close the deficit to two points before the break. The Remix began the third period with an 18-8 run and held onto the lead for the remainder of the game, extending their advantage to as many as 18 points in the final frame.

Five Remix players scored in double figures as Alex Reese led Rip City with 21 points, landing 5-9 from behind the arc, along with six rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists in the Showcase win. James Bouknight followed from the bench with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Two-Way player Bryce McGowens earned 13 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Remix. Both Justin Minaya (four rebounds, three assists) and Henri Drell (seven rebounds) contributed 11-point performances in the win to wrap up the Tip Off Tournament.

For the Nets, Jaylen Martin led with a 30-point performance, including seven rebounds. Following close behind, Kendall Brown contributed 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Just one assist shy of a triple-double, Killian Hayes earned 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in the loss.

NEXT UP

The Remix will return to Chiles Center to kick off the regular season against the San Diego Clippers on January 1 at 5 p.m. Fans who want to join the New Year's Celebration can purchase tickets at RipCityRemix.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.