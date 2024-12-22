Charge Round out Showcase Cup against Spurs

ORLANDO, FL - The Cleveland Charge (7-9) were defeated by the Austin Spurs (10-6), 126-106, in their final game at the 2024 NBA G League Showcase presented by The General.

Cleveland was paced by Jules Bernard with 20 points, shooting 3-for-6 from behind the arc, to go along with eight rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes. JT Thor contributed a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards in 34 minutes, while Jacob Gilyard recorded a career-high 14 assists along with seven points and two steals in 35 minutes. Emoni Bates contributed 17 points off the bench, shooting 5-for-6 from the floor. Nae'Qwan Tomlin netted 16 points and a game-high four blocks in 30 minutes, and Feron Hunt rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10, going 2-for-3 from the three-point line.

Spurs' David Duke Jr. led all scorers with 31 points and tacked on seven assists and six steals in 32 minutes. Riley Minix added 20 points, four rebounds, and three blocked shots in 34 minutes, and Osayi Osifo came off the bench to pull down 12 boards and block three shots in 24 minutes.

The Charge return home to Public Hall for the start of the regular season with a pair of games versus the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers) beginning with Mullet Mania and a Luke Travers mullet wig giveaway on Friday, December 27 at 7:00 p.m.!

