Skyforce Drops Winter Showcase Championship 125-119 to Knicks

December 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Orlando, FL - The Sioux Falls Skyforce lost 125-119 to the Westchester Knicks on Sunday evening in the championship game of the Winter Showcase at the Orange County Convention Center.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher netted 31 points on 13-25 FGA (6-9), six rebounds and four assists for Sioux Falls (11-5). He secured his 13th-straight game of 20-plus points, while tying the NBA G League record for points scored during the Tip-Off Tournament (448 with Sharife Cooper, 22-23).

Isaiah Stevens added 10 points and 13 assists, while also breaking an NBA G League record. He secured the most assists during Tip-Off Tournament history (183 assists).

Malik Williams scored 11 of the Skyforce's first 13 points to start the game, as it helped the team take a 39-33 lead after the first 12 minutes. Christopher posted 17 points on 6-7 FGA in the second quarter alone to guide Sioux Falls to a 70-63 over Westchester (12-4) lead at intermission.

New York assignee Tyler Kolek and TJ Warren combined for 19 points in the third quarter, as the Knicks outscored the Force 37-18 in the third quarter to take a 100-88 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

Sioux Falls was able to cut the contest down to a two-possession game multiple times after trailing by as many as 14 points in the final 12 minutes but couldn't sustain a comeback.

Nassir Little posted an NBA G League career-high 28 points on 11-20 FGA (4-8 3PA), 10 rebounds and three steals, while HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson had 10 points. Caleb Daniels posted 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Kolek finished with 22 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, while Warren had 24 points.

Sioux Falls will start the regular season on Dec. 30th at the Valley Suns. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST.

