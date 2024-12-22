Game Preview: Championship Edition, vs Westchester Knicks

December 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: W, 114-96 on 2/10/23 in Bridgeport, CT

Live Stream: ESPN 2

All-Time Record: 10-1

Streak: W4

The Sioux Falls Skyforce will play for the organizations first championship trophy of the Winter Showcase tonight against the Westchester Knicks.

The route in Orlando wasn't an easy one, for the farthest NBA G League affiliate team from their parent club. It took a seven-point comeback under two minutes remaining against Capital City on Thursday and to defeat an Iowa team that gave the Skyforce an 0-2 start to the Tip-Off Tournament.

Behind Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher, Sioux Falls grinded out a 117-104 victory over the Wolves on Saturday to reach the championship game. He netted 27 points on 10-21 FGA, while Zyon Pullin posted 24 points on 7-13 FGA off the bench.

Nassir Little and HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson combined for 32 points on 12-21 FGA, 11 rebounds and a plus-27 plus-minus to round out top performers.

Westchester, who comes into the contest on an eight-game winning streak, defeated the Valley Suns on Thursday and fended off a late fourth quarter run to defeat the Grand Rapids Gold 113-108 yesterday afternoon behind 23 points from Donovan Williams.

Tonight's contest features the fourth best scoring defense in Sioux Falls (104.8 ppg) against the best scoring offense (Westchester with 119.6 ppg) in the NBA G League.

In 14 games, NBA veteran TJ Warren is leading the Knicks in scoring, with 25.1 points on 18 shots and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Both teams will meet again in just a few weeks in New York (Jan. 8-10). The Skyforce starts regular season play Dec. 30-31 at the Suns.

HISTORIC RUN

- Josh Christopher posted his 13-straight game of 20-plus points on Saturday. He added his seventh game of 27-plus points in a row (four 30-plus games in the last six).

- He ranks first in the NBA G League in points per game during the 13-game stretch (28.3 points on 48.1 percent shooting), 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Christopher's +175 +/- ranks first in the NBA G League during that stretch (Sioux Falls has the top-four players)

- He surpassed Duncan Robinson (18-19) and Cole Swider (23-24) for continuous games with 20-plus points. However, Christopher is the first player in Skyforce history to accomplish such feat in-a-row (Robinson and Swider missed games in between due to being transferred to the HEAT).

- Christopher's 418 Tip-Off Tournament points ranks first in franchise history (DJ Stewart, 376, 22-23) and second in the organization's NBA G League era during that stretch. It's also the most points scored in the league so far this season and Christopher is 31 points away from the NBA G League record for points during the Tip-Off Tournament (Sharife Cooper, 448, Cleveland in 22-23).

GOING BACK-TO-BACK

- The Force is currently 5-0 this season combined in back-to-back games.

- SXF is averaging 113.4 ppg (allowing just 100.0 ppg), 46.4 rpg, 99.6 defensive rating and a combined +67 +/- in five back-to-backs.

ROAD WARRIORS

- Sioux Falls' eight road or neutral site wins is good for first in the NBA G League.

- Sioux Falls is holding opponents to just 104.8 points per game, which ranks fourth in the G League. Teams are shooting a league low 29.9 percent from beyond the arc against SXF on the road, as well.

FLOOR GENERAL

- Isaiah Stevens' 170 assists so far in the Tip-Off Tournament ranks first in the NBA G League (and his 10.6 apg).

- He is just one dime away from breaking the NBA G League record for most assists during that portion of the season (November through Dec. 23 - the Tip-Off Tournament started in '21-'22). James Akinjo had 170 in 22-23 for Westchester.

