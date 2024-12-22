Birmingham Wraps up Showcase with Loss to Delaware

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, wrapped up the NBA G League Winter Showcase, presented by The General, with a 109-98 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday afternoon at Orange County Convention Center.

Forward Josh Oduro set a career-high with 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting to lead the Squadron (6-10). The Providence product also notched his third double-double of the season with 10 rebounds as well. Guard Jalen Crutcher scored 23 and dished out nine assists, just one shy of his third double-double of the year.

Four-of-five Birmingham starters scored in double figures, with Lester Quinones dropping 12 and Keion Brooks Jr. tallying 12. Quinones registered his first triple-double of the season with 11 boards and 11 assists.

Justin Edwards led all scorers with 28 points for Delaware (9-7). Marcus Bagley led the Blue Coats with 12 rebounds.

Birmingham now turns its sights on the regular season, which tips off for the Squadron on Friday, Dec. 27 at Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. CT and the game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on Tubi.

All win-loss records reset for the NBA G League regular season.

