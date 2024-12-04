Nets Fall to Blue Coats at Home

December 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (2-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the Delaware Blue Coats (4-6), 132-129, on Wednesday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

Three Nets tallied double-doubles in the loss, including forward AJ Lawson, who tallied 35 points and 10 rebounds to go along with six assists and one steal in 42 minutes. Long Island guard Amari Bailey posted 26 points and 13 assists in addition to seven rebounds in 43 minutes. Nets forward Kendall Brown recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three assists and one block in 46 minutes.

Long Island got off to a slow start, as Delaware jumped out to an early 9-0 lead in the first two minutes of the opening quarter. The Blue Coats closed the period ahead by five, 29-24. Delaware shot 63.6 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from deep as the Nets struggled to chip away at the lead overall. The Blue Coats went into halftime ahead by eight, 66-58.

The Nets worked hard in the third quarter, outscoring the Blue Coats 39-34 in the period while shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 77.8 percent from behind the arc. Despite Long Island's efforts, the team could not turn the tides and Delaware went into the final quarter ahead by three, 100-97. Long Island shot 54.5 percent from the field in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough. The Blue Coats went on to defeat the Nets by three, 132-129.

Blue Coats forward Darius Bazley posted 32 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes. Delaware guard Judah Mintz recorded 22 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes.

Long Island will face Delaware again during the team's affiliate night game on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.

