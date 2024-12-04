Magic Defeat Squadron in Wednesday Matinee
December 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Osceola Magic, 114-92, early Wednesday afternoon at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.
On assignment from the New Orleans Pelicans, guard Antonio Reeves scored 22 to lead the Squadron. Reeves also tallied six steals, the second-most in a single game in Squadron history, tied with Jose Alvarado's six on Dec. 19, 2021.
Jalen Crutcher tallied 18 points and Keion Brooks Jr. scored 17 to help lead Birmingham (3-7).
Mac McClung notched 22 points to lead Osceola (4-6), and Robert Baker registered a double-double with 17 points and 16 boards. Myron Gardner hauled in 12 rebounds from the bench for the Magic.
The Squadron and Magic are now set for the second game of a back-to-back on Friday with tip-off set for 7 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The contest is Birmingham's annual Holiday Celebration game and fans are invited to take free photos with Santa Claus with the purchase of a game ticket. The first 1,000 fans through the doors will also receive a Squadron holiday item.
Friday's game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on NBAGLeague.com.
