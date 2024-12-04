Wisconsin Herd and BMO Team up to Raise Money to Support Children and Families in Need

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will partner with BMO for a fourth season to create specialty art-themed jerseys featuring five local students' artwork. The Herd will wear the jerseys during the game on Wednesday, December 11 against the Motor City Cruise with tip-off set for 6:00 pm CST. The game-worn theme jerseys will be auctioned online to benefit the Oshkosh Kids Foundation, which works to help children and families struggling to find stable housing, resources, and a self-sufficient life.

"At BMO, we are focused on fostering a community where every child and family can thrive without the hardships of unstable housing or limited resources," said Tina DeGustino, Regional President, Wisconsin, BMO. "Through the power of art, sports, and shared compassion, we're driving meaningful progress and creating unforgettable moments that make a real difference."

Over 3,300 students from over 24 schools across Wisconsin participated in this year's contest. Participating students were asked to draw what the Wisconsin Herd meant to them, and a panel of team members and BMO staff picked five winning students' art to feature on these specialty-themed jerseys.

The winners of this competition are from Denmark Middle School, Oakwood Elementary, Saint Francis Xavier High School, Sheboygan North High School, and Wilson Middle School. Each winner will be recognized with a personalized jersey at the Wisconsin Herd game on December 11.

Fans can bid on the jerseys online at https://herdarttheme.givesmart.com and at the game on Wednesday, December 11. The auction is open now until Wednesday, December 18 at noon CST. Proceeds will benefit the Oshkosh Kids Foundation.

