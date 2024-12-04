Iowa Wolves Holiday Packs on Sale
December 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves have Holiday Packs on sale for just $95. With each Holiday Pack, fans receive four ticket vouchers that are redeemable for any Wolves game this season. The pack also includes a limited edition Naz Reid Bobblehead.
As a bonus, if the pack is purchased by Dec. 12, fans will receive a free ticket to Iowa's Howliday Game on Dec. 13. The first 1,500 fans at the Howliday Game will receive a free Naz Reid Scarf courtesy of MidAmerican Energy. The scarf giveaway matches the scarf that Naz Reid is wearing in the limited edition Holiday Pack bobblehead.
The Naz Reid Bobbleheads will be available to pick up starting at Iowa's Jan. 4 game against the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Iowa will host three home games next week at Well Fargo Arena starting with a back-to-back against the Cleveland Charge on Dec. 9 and 10 followed by welcoming the Motor City Cruise on Dec. 13.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 4, 2024
- Iowa Wolves Holiday Packs on Sale - Iowa Wolves
- Skyhawks Earn Third Straight Victory on 'Education Day Presented by Caresource' in Last Home Game of the Tip-Off Portion of the Season - College Park Skyhawks
- Osceola Magic Take Down Birmingham Squadron 114-92 - Osceola Magic
- Magic Defeat Squadron in Wednesday Matinee - Birmingham Squadron
- Maine Celtics Fall Despite 46 Points from Davison - Maine Celtics
- Wisconsin Herd and BMO Team up to Raise Money to Support Children and Families in Need - Wisconsin Herd
- Legends Secure First Road Win of the Season in Mexico City - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories
- Iowa Wolves Holiday Packs on Sale
- Scott Named NBA G League Coach of the Month
- Miller Named Kia NBA G League Player of the Month
- Iowa Wolves Extend Winning Streak to Five with 115-98 Road Victory Over Wisconsin Herd
- Jesse Edwards Putback at the Buzzer Gives Iowa Wolves, 103-101 Win Over Wisconsin Herd