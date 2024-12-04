Iowa Wolves Holiday Packs on Sale

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves have Holiday Packs on sale for just $95. With each Holiday Pack, fans receive four ticket vouchers that are redeemable for any Wolves game this season. The pack also includes a limited edition Naz Reid Bobblehead.

As a bonus, if the pack is purchased by Dec. 12, fans will receive a free ticket to Iowa's Howliday Game on Dec. 13. The first 1,500 fans at the Howliday Game will receive a free Naz Reid Scarf courtesy of MidAmerican Energy. The scarf giveaway matches the scarf that Naz Reid is wearing in the limited edition Holiday Pack bobblehead.

The Naz Reid Bobbleheads will be available to pick up starting at Iowa's Jan. 4 game against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Iowa will host three home games next week at Well Fargo Arena starting with a back-to-back against the Cleveland Charge on Dec. 9 and 10 followed by welcoming the Motor City Cruise on Dec. 13.

