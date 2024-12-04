Skyhawks Earn Third Straight Victory on 'Education Day Presented by Caresource' in Last Home Game of the Tip-Off Portion of the Season

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (7-3) closed out the home slate of the Tip-Off portion of the season with a 107-103 victory over the Maine Celtics (4-6) at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. The Skyhawks finished the Tip-Off Tournament with a 6-1 home record.

The Skyhawks bench, led by Jarkel Joiner (21 points), Daeqwon Plowden (13 points), and Tony Bradley (10 points) outscored Maine's bench 44-13 (+31 points), marking the fifth-largest bench-point differential in College Park history.

Joiner's 21 points (4-7 3FGM, 7-12 FGM) led the team in scoring and marked his season high for points off the bench. The Oxford, Mississippi, native also collected four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes.

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Dominick Barlow was right behind Joiner, pouring in 20 points on an efficient 9-13 from the field in 31 minutes. Barlow has netted 15-or-more points in all nine games he's appeared in this season and has scored 20-or-more in seven-out-of-the-nine games.

Kevon Harris compiled his second-straight game with at least 10-or-more points, five-or-more rebounds, and five-or-more assists, finishing with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds in 28 minutes.

In all, seven Skyhawks netted 10-or-more points for the second straight game, led by Joiner (21), Barlow (20), Harris (14), Plowden (13), Keaton Wallace (11), Jordan Bowden (10) and Tony Bradley (10). It marks the first time the Skyhawks have had two-straight games with seven-or-more double-digit scorers since Jan. 15, 2024, against the Motor City Cruise, and Jan. 17, 2024, against the Wisconsin Herd.

After trading baskets back-and-forth to start the game, College Park opened up a 14-0 run to close the first frame at 31-19. College Park held Maine scoreless for a full five minutes during the run.

College Park extended its advantage in the second quarter, pulling ahead by as many as 20 points, before finishing the half with a 60-45 lead.

The Skyhawks' bench outscored the Celtics' bench, 28-9 in the first half, led by 12 points from Joiner and eight points each from Plowden and Bradley.

The Skyhawks would keep their double-digit lead for the entirety of the third frame, with six different Skyhawks scoring, led by Joiner and Barlow combining for 15.

Down by as many as 19 points with 6:02 left in the final frame, Maine stormed back to cut the lead to three with 16 seconds left to play, thanks to a 22-6 run and 18 fourth quarter points from Maine two-way guard JD Davison. A Harris free throw, along with a contested three and defensive stop from the Skyhawks led to a 107-103 finish.

Davison finished with a career-high 46 points behind 16-26 from the field and 4-7 from deep, tallying five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in the process.

The Skyhawks will finish out the Tip-Off portion of the season with a four-game road trip, making stops at Capital City on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., Long Island on Dec. 10 at 3 p.m., and concluding with a two-game stop in Westchester on Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. and Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

