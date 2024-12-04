Osceola Magic Take Down Birmingham Squadron 114-92

December 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Osceola Magic (4-6) never trailed in its 114-92 win over the Birmingham Squadron (3-7) on Wednesday afternoon. Mac McClung led the Magic in scoring with 22 points on 6-14 shooting from the field.

On assignment from the New Orleans Pelicans, Antonio Reeves scored 22 points and recorded six steals for the Squadron. Jalen Crutcher also recorded 18 points and Keion Brooks Jr. tallied 17 points for the home side.

Four of the five Magic starters scored in double figures. Ethan Thompson and Jarrett Culver both scored 17 points on a combined 12-21 shooting from the field. Robert Baker recorded his first double-double of the season with 15 points and Tip-Off Tournament career-high 16 rebounds.

Javonte Smart had 17 points off the bench for the Magic on an efficient 7-12 from the field, and 3-8 from three. Also coming off the bench, Myron Gardner set a new Tip-Off Tournament career-high with 12 rebounds.

The Magic wrap up their road trip with another match-up against the Birmingham Squadron on Friday, Dec. 6. Tip-off will be at 8 p.m. ET at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com and My68.

Fans can welcome the Magic back to Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET when they host the Oklahoma City Blue. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

