Osceola Magic Take Down Birmingham Squadron 114-92
December 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Osceola Magic (4-6) never trailed in its 114-92 win over the Birmingham Squadron (3-7) on Wednesday afternoon. Mac McClung led the Magic in scoring with 22 points on 6-14 shooting from the field.
On assignment from the New Orleans Pelicans, Antonio Reeves scored 22 points and recorded six steals for the Squadron. Jalen Crutcher also recorded 18 points and Keion Brooks Jr. tallied 17 points for the home side.
Four of the five Magic starters scored in double figures. Ethan Thompson and Jarrett Culver both scored 17 points on a combined 12-21 shooting from the field. Robert Baker recorded his first double-double of the season with 15 points and Tip-Off Tournament career-high 16 rebounds.
Javonte Smart had 17 points off the bench for the Magic on an efficient 7-12 from the field, and 3-8 from three. Also coming off the bench, Myron Gardner set a new Tip-Off Tournament career-high with 12 rebounds.
The Magic wrap up their road trip with another match-up against the Birmingham Squadron on Friday, Dec. 6. Tip-off will be at 8 p.m. ET at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com and My68.
Fans can welcome the Magic back to Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET when they host the Oklahoma City Blue. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 4, 2024
- Iowa Wolves Holiday Packs on Sale - Iowa Wolves
- Skyhawks Earn Third Straight Victory on 'Education Day Presented by Caresource' in Last Home Game of the Tip-Off Portion of the Season - College Park Skyhawks
- Osceola Magic Take Down Birmingham Squadron 114-92 - Osceola Magic
- Magic Defeat Squadron in Wednesday Matinee - Birmingham Squadron
- Maine Celtics Fall Despite 46 Points from Davison - Maine Celtics
- Wisconsin Herd and BMO Team up to Raise Money to Support Children and Families in Need - Wisconsin Herd
- Legends Secure First Road Win of the Season in Mexico City - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Take Down Birmingham Squadron 114-92
- Osceola Magic Drop 108-94 Road Match to Mexico City Capitanes
- Osceola Magic Fall 114-112 in Final Seconds to Texas Legends
- Osceola Magic Outlast Texas Legends in 100-98 Road Victory
- Osceola Magic Get First Road Win 102-98 Over Memphis Hustle