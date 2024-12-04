Legends Secure First Road Win of the Season in Mexico City

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (2-7) secured their first road win of the season defeating the Mexico City Capitanes (6-4) 108-92 at Arena CDMX. Emanuel Miller fueled the Legends' victory with his double-double performance, posting a game-high 32 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 12-of-19 from the field and 7-of-10 from beyond the arc.

The Legends came out strong in the first half, highlighted by Miller's offensive efficiency and Phillip Wheeler, who added 24 points and 11 rebounds. The game remained close through two quarters, with the Legends holding a slim 58-57 lead at halftime.

Brandon Williams chipped in 15 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, while Jamarion Sharp provided a strong presence in the paint with eight points, six rebounds, and two blocks. Warith Alatishe also contributed with 10 points and 10 rebounds, adding to the Legends' dominance on the boards.

Mexico City was led by Felipe Haase, who scored 21 points, and Kyle Rose, who contributed 16 points. Despite solid contributions from Juan Toscano-Anderson, who recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds, the Capitanes struggled to find consistency in the second half.

The Legends' defense was a key factor, holding the Capitanes to just 34 points across the final two quarters, and forcing 16 turnovers and converting them into 25 points. They also outscored the Capitanes 56-42 in the paint and out boarded the Capitanes 52-43.

