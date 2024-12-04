Rip City Remix to Host Trail Blazers Night

December 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







The Rip City Remix are excited to host the Trail Blazers Night as they take on the South Bay Lakers on Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

The Trail Blazers crew, such as In-Arena host Todd Bosma, Blaze and Douglas Fur, the Blazer Dancers and select Blazer players will be taking over Chiles Center for an unforgettable experience to celebrate the Remix's NBA affiliate team.

All season long fans can experience the newly upgraded Kids Zone area and Beer Garden on the upper concourse, where the Rip City Remix IPA will be available for only $7.

Tickets are still available at ripcity.gleague.nba.com/tickets, including $5 children's tickets. Fans at home can stream the game live on ESPN+.

Coming up this weekend, the Remix Winter Market will return to Chiles Center on Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. the Santa Cruz Warriors. Doors will open at 2 p.m. for fan to explore the market before the game tips off at 3 p.m.

