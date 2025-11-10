NBA First Round Pick Danny Wolf Dropped 25 PTS & 13 REB in Second Game with Long Island!
Published on November 9, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets YouTube Video
Check out the Long Island Nets Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 9, 2025
- Hustle Win Season Opener over Mexico City - Memphis Hustle
- Long Island Falls to Capital City to Split Opening Weekend - Long Island Nets
- Austin Defeats Birmingham in Home Opener, 110-97 - Austin Spurs
- Birmingham Comes up Short on the Road in Austin - Birmingham Squadron
- Raptors 905 Sweep Opening Weekend Series over College Park - Raptors 905
- Wisconsin Herd Adds Two-Time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo - Wisconsin Herd
- Three Santa Cruz Warriors Go for 20 Points in 131-118 Loss to Rip City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Windy City Bulls Secure Opening Night Victory Over Herd - Windy City Bulls
- Stockton Kings Fall to San Diego Clippers in Season Opener - Stockton Kings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Long Island Nets Stories
- Long Island Falls to Capital City to Split Opening Weekend
- Long Island Pulls Away Late to Defeat Go-Go in Season Opener
- Long Island Nets Finalize Broadcast Talent Team for 2025-26 Season
- Long Island Nets Announce 2025-26 Roster
- Long Island Nets Announce Training Camp Roster