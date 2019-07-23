Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (42-58) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (46-54)

Game #101: Nashville Sounds (42-58) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (46-54)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-2, 5.30) vs. RHP Dustin May (1-0, 3.52)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Fans can bring their four-legged friend to First Tennessee Park every Tuesday in 2019. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Nashville Humane Association. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on 5th Avenue. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

From the Notes

Austin Bibens-Dirkx: 34-year-old Austin Bibens-Dirkx starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 5.30 ERA in 4 starts with Nashville. He has covered 18.2 innings and has allowed 20 hits and 7 walks while recording 17 strikeouts. He last pitched on July 17 and earned the loss at San Antonio. He allowed 5 runs (all earned) 9 hits and 2 walks while recording 4 strikeouts. Bibens-Dirkx started his 2019 with the Uni-President Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. He pitched 15 games overseas, starting 9 of them. Overall, he went 2-5 with a 5.28 ERA (46.0 IP/27 ER) and 1.26 WHIP. Bibens-Dirkx split 2018 between Triple-A Round Rock and Texas. In his second season with the Rangers, he went 2-3 with a 6.20 ERA in 13 games (6 starts). He went 3-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) for Round Rock. In 37 MLB games, Bibens-Dirkx is 7-5 with a 5.27 ERA (114.1 IP/67 ER) in 37 games (12 starts). In 339 MiLB games, he's 64-60 with a 4.18 ERA. Bibens-Dirkx was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

May vs. Nashville: Dustin May pitched in his Triple-A debut against the Sounds at First Tennessee Park on June 30. He earned the win, going 5.0 innings and allowed 2 runs (both earned) on 5 hits, 2 walks and 2 hit batters. He struck out 3 hitters in the 13-6 win for Oklahoma City. Active Nashville hitters have performed as such against May this season: Matt Davidson, 1-3, RBI, K; Zack Granite, 0-3; Scott Heineman, 1-2, BB; Christian Lopes (also faced off in the Texas League), 3-8, 2B, 2 RBI; Juremi Profar (Texas League), 1-5, RBI, BB; Eli White, 1-2; Patrick Wisdom, 0-3, 2 K.

Season Series Advantage: With 8 games remaining in the season against Oklahoma City, Nashville has had the better first half of the matchup by going 5-3. Hitters are batting .317 (79-for-249) and are slashing .405/441/.847. Zack Granite is leading all hitters versus the Dodgers, hitting .571 (20-for-35) and is slashing .634/.714/1.348.

RISP Rebound: The Sounds couldn't record a hit with runners in scoring position on Sunday night, going 0-for-11 in such opportunities. Overall, Nashville had just 4 hits that night. Despite winning 2-of-3 games in the series against Iowa, Sounds hitters could only manage hitting 2-for-21 with runners in scoring position. Nashville ranks last in the PCL with a .241 average with runners in scoring position.

Sounds Tuning: Nashville made 2 transaction moves yesterday in conjunction with the Texas Rangers. Right-hander Rafael Montero had his contract selected by Texas, making his first action in the Majors this season. To make room on the 40-man roster, Carlos Tocci was designated for assignment. Montero is replacing Rangers' closer Shawn Kelly on the roster, who was placed on the 10-day injured list due to biceps soreness. The Sounds are up to 178 transactions through 100 games this season, putting them on pace for 249. The Sounds had 195 total transactions last season and didn't reach 178 until August 31.

Pain in the Batter's Box: 5 batters where hit-by-pitches in Sunday night's game, 4 of the batters playing for Nashville. Matt Davidson was a victim twice while Eli White and Carlos Tocci were also hit. Nashville ranks 4th in the PCL this season with hit-by-pitches at 59, trailing San Antonio (60), Oklahoma City (63) and Memphis (70). Nashville pitchers lead the PCL in most hit batters at 72 with New Orleans (62) being the runner-up. First Tennessee Park has seen the most hit batters overall this season with a total of 74 hitters being hit, while the Shrine on Airline in New Orleans is second with 66.

What's the word around Nashville?

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

Rangers have recalled RHP Pedro Payano from Nashville. He is expected to pitch tonight following the opener Brett Martin. To make room on active roster 1B Ronald Guzman has been optioned to Nashville. RHP Luke Farrell has been sent on rehab assignment to the AZL Rangers.

Justin Chambers (@jctvweather)

#TailWagginTuesday tonight @FirstTNPark for your @nashvillesounds North wind will help send home run balls into downtown! @FOXNashville

GLOW Holiday (@GLOWHoliday)

Take a break from the heat and celebrate Christmas in July with us and our friends at the @nashvillesounds as we make this year's BIGGEST announcement. We'll see you Thursday!

