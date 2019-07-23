Bees Blowout Albuquerque with Team Record Eight Homers

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees clubbed a franchise-record eight home runs to route the Albuquerque Isotopes 17-6 on Tuesday night in front of 9,363.

The Bees started out hot in the first inning by plating five runs, highlighted by a three-run home run from Kaleb Cowart. After the Bees gave up one run in the second frame, Jarrett Parker hit a solo shot in the third to put Salt Lake up 5-1. In the fourth, Jose Rojas, Justin Bour and Jared Walsh hit back-to-back-to-back home runs for the first time since April 19, 2014to extend the Bees advantage 9-1. Albuquerque belted a three-run homer in the top of the sixth, but Salt Lake responded with another barrage of home runs in the bottom of the frame featuring Bour and Walsh hitting back-to-back homers to give them their second home run each for the night to put the Bees up 14-4. Salt Lake kept the offense rolling in the seventh as Walsh hit his third home run of the night over the batter's eye to bring in two of the three runs scored in the frame. The Isotopes tacked on one run in the eighth of a sacrifice fly, but it was not enough as Salt Lake took game one of the series convincingly.

Salt Lake starter Patrick Sandoval (4-4) was given plenty of run support and took the winning decision after tossing six innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out eight batters. Jose Rodriguez relieved Sandoval and finished the rest of the game, going three innings and giving up two runs to collect the 3 inning save. Walsh led Salt Lake's offense with a 3-for-6 performance, which included four RBI, four runs scored and three home runs, becoming the 12th player in franchise history to hit three home runs in a contest joining Jarrett Parker as batters to accomplish the feat for the Bees this season. The Bees belted a total of eight home runs in the contest, breaking the previous record of seven home runs on August 9, 2000 against Calgary.

The Bees and Isotopes will play two more games in Salt Lake during the series, with Pioneer Day fireworks to follow the game on Wednesday night. First pitch for the Pioneer Day celebration is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

