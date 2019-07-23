Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (41-60) vs New Orleans Baby Cakes (53-47)

Memphis Redbirds (41-60) vs New Orleans Baby Cakes (53-47)

Tuesday, July 23 - 6:35 p.m. (CT) - AutoZone Park (10,000) - Memphis, Tennessee

Game #102 - Home Game #50 (15-34)

RHP Mike Hauschild (0-2, 9.49) vs RHP Robert Dugger (2-1, 8.54)

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Number of runs driven in by Adolis Garcia on Sunday at Omaha. It matches a franchise record that he also matched on July 26, 2018 at Salt Lake.

12 Number of walks drawn by Redbirds batters against Storm Chaser pitching on Sunday. It was the most walks drawn by the Redbirds this season and they came just one walk shy of matching the franchise record of 13.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds return home for a brief three-game series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes. This is the final meeting between the two teams at AutoZone Park this season. The Redbirds ended their seven-game road trip on Sunday with an emphatic 13-2 victory over the Storm Chasers in Omaha. Adolis Garcia matched a franchise record with eight runs driven in, John Nogowski matched a franchise record with four walks and the Redbirds came just one walk away from matching the single-game franchise record. The Redbirds finished the season with a 6-2 record at Werner Park. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Mike Hauschild is scheduled to take the mound in tonight's game and make his eighth start and ninth appearance overall of the season. Hauschild has gone 0-2, 9.49 (26 ER/24.2 IP) in his eight outings this season. In his last time out on Wednesday at Round Rock, he took no-decision (1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R/ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 1 HR) in the Redbirds' 11-8 defeat to the Express. His 1.2 innings pitched matched his shortest start of the season, set in his Memphis debut on April 8 vs. Omaha. He has issued two walks or more in his last five starts and has also allowed at least five hits in his last three. It was also his first outing since May 23 that Hauschild failed to record a strikeout in a start. He is still in search of his first win as a starter since Aug. 14, 2018. Prior to his start on June 20 at Oklahoma City, Hauschild made his first appearance on June 17 vs. Las Vegas after a lengthy stint on the Injured List. In that outing, he tossed 0.2 scoreless, but his outing was cut short due to a 1:20 rain delay following the third inning. Hauschild's first start prior to that night was on April 8 vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers. In that start, he suffered the loss (1.2 IP, 6 H, 9R/ER, 4 BB, 0 K) in the Redbirds' 14-3 defeat to the Storm Chasers. Hauschild matched a career high with nine earned runs allowed in that outing, and did so for the first time since 2017. The 29-year-old has made one start against New Orleans this season on June 29 at AutoZone Park, where he suffered the loss (4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R/ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) in the Redbirds' 6-3 defeat to the Baby Cakes. The Dayton, Ohio., native is in his eight professional season and his first within the St. Louis organization. Hauschild also spent time within the Houston, Texas and Toronto organizations.

The Baby Cakes are scheduled to start right-hander Robert Dugger in tonight's series opener. The 24-year-old is scheduled to his sixth start for the Baby Cakes and his 19th start overall across all levels this season. Dugger has gone 2-1, 8.54 (25 ER/26.1 IP) in his five starts with the Baby Cakes. In his last time out on June 16 at Omaha, he took no-decision (3.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R/ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 3 HR) in the Baby Cakes' 9-8 defeat to the Storm Chasers. It was the shortest start of his brief Triple-A career and the first time all season that Dugger has allowed three home runs in a start. He has allowed at least eight hits in each of his last four and is yielding an opponent's average of .362 (42x116) during that span. Dugger has made one start against the Redbirds on July 3 at this facility. He earned the win in his first Triple-A quality start (7.0 IP, 10 H, 3 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 1 HBP) in the Baby Cakes' 4-3 victory. At the plate in that game, he hit his first-career home run at the plate, a two-run shot fourth. Dugger began the season at Double-A Jacksonville, where he went 6-6, 3.31 (26 ER/70.2 IP) in 13 starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. He was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for May 13-19 after going 2-0, 1.93 with 17 strikeouts in 14.0 innings. His performances with Jacksonville earned him first Triple-A call-up on June 20 and he would later make his Triple-A debut on June 23 vs. Nashville. In that start, Dugger took no-decision (5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) in the Baby Cakes' 8-5 victory over the Sounds. The Tucson, Ariz., native is in his fourth professional season and his second with the Miami organization. He had previously spent the first two years of his professional career in the Seattle organization. He entered 2019 ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the Marlins system by Baseball America.

HISTORY WITH NEW ORLEANS: Memphis has faced off against New Orleans every year since 1998 and trail 169-176 in the all-time series. In the 10 years that the Redbirds have faced off against the Miami Triple-A affiliate in New Orleans, the 'Birds have winning records at AutoZone Park in just four seasons, 2009 (5-3), 2014 (7-1), 2016 (5-3) and 2017 (5-3), but have only dropped one season series at this facility in 2012 (3-5). Despite the Redbirds overall dominance in 2018, they went 7-9 against the Baby Cakes, including a 4-4 record at home. Their overall record against the Miami Triple-A affiliate in New Orleans is 84-85.

Memphis has faced off with Miami's top affiliate every year since 2003. From 2003-08, the Albuquerque Isotopes played host for the Marlins Triple-A club, where the Redbirds had a 44-54 record over six seasons. Over the 16 seasons that the Redbirds have faced off against Miami's Triple-A club, the 'Birds trail 128-138 overall.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Memphis Redbirds jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the third inning and never looked back en route to a 13-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) Sunday in Omaha, Neb.

Memphis (41-60) scored six times with two outs in third, with Edmundo Sosa opening the scoring with a single. With the bases loaded, Adolis Garcia blasted his second grand slam of the season to give the Redbirds a 5-0 lead. The very next batter, Lane Thomas, hit a solo shot of his own on the first pitch of his at-bat. It was the fourth time the Redbirds have gone back-to-back this season.

Garcia would add an RBI-single in the sixth inning and launched a three-run shot in the eighth for his second of the game. He finished the day by matching a franchise record eight RBI. It is the second-straight season that Garcia has had such a game. He also has three, two-home run games in his last five.

On the mound, Jake Woodford delivered his third quality start in his last five and lowered his season ERA to 3.47 with 7.0 shutout innings. He allowed six hits and fanned seven batters, while issuing three walks. It was the sixth time this season that Woodford has worked 7.0 innings in a start, and it was his fifth start this season with allowing no earned runs.

Kramer Robertson homered for the fifth time this season in the seventh for the Redbirds' third home run of the game. The 'Birds have homered at least three times in game in three of their last four.

Omaha (46-55) scored their first run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Kelvin Gutierrez in the eighth to spoil Memphis' shutout bid and would later add a run in the ninth.

John Nogowski matched a franchise record with four walks drawn and the Redbirds overall set a season-high with 12 free passes in the game, just one shy of matching the franchise record of 13. Nogowski is the first Redbird to draw four walks in a game since Chad Huffman on May 3, 2017 at Iowa.

Randy Arozarena walked and scored a run, and he has now reached base in 22-straight starts.

Kodi Whitley made his Triple-A debut in the eighth and whiffed the first batter he faced. He finished his outing by allowing one run on one hit in his one inning of work. Junior Fernandez also made an appearance in relief, allowing one run on one hit to finish the game.

During this three-game series with the Storm Chasers, the Redbirds went 11-for-30 (.367) with runners in scoring position and homered nine times. They finish the season at Werner Park with a 6-2 record, with both defeats coming in walk-off fashion.

ROSTER MOVES: The following roster moves were made prior to tonight's game: Max Schrock was reinstated off of the 7-Day Injured List, Matt Carpenter begins his Major League rehab assignment and Mike Mayers' MLB rehab assignment has ended.

Schrock missed 14 games during his third stint on the IL this season. The Redbirds went 6-8 during that span. Before hitting the IL, Schrock went 5-for-12 with a double and a home run.

Carpenter begins his rehab assignment as he recovers from a right foot contusion that he suffered after fouling off a pitch on July 15. Carpenter has posted a .215/.321/.372/.693 slash-line in 81 games for the Cardinals this season. This is the first time since 2012 that he will put on a Memphis uniform.

Mayers returns to big leagues and is line to make his first appearance for the Cardinals since April 15. During his rehab assignment for the Redbirds, he went 0-1, 4.50 (5 ER/10.0 IP) in 10 games.

OMAHA SERIES WRAP: The Memphis Redbirds took two of three games from the Omaha Storm Chasers in the final meeting between the two teams at Werner Park this season. The Redbirds finish 2019 with a 6-2 record on the road against the Storm Chasers, making it the third-straight season that Redbirds have won the season series on the road between the two clubs. It is also the second time in the last three seasons that the 'Birds have won six games on the road. This was the first series win for the Redbirds since June 20-24 at Oklahoma City.

Adolis Garcia continued his recent power surge by slugging four home runs and driving in 12 during the three games. On Sunday, he matched a Redbirds franchise record with eight RBI, which he also matched last season on July 26 at Salt Lake. Overall, he has three multi-HR games in his last five and leads the team with 22 long balls and 70 RBI this season. Ramon Urias had two hits in each of the first two games of the series and reached safely seven times overall. He is batting .316 (6x19) in six games since returning to the Redbirds on July 15. John Nogowski also matched a franchise record on Sunday by drawing four walks. Randy Arozarena reached safely in all three games and has now reached safely in each of his last 22 starts. Seven different players posted multi-hit performances and there were 12 total multi-hit games. Overall in the series, the Redbirds batted .303 (33x109) against Storm Chasers pitching and lauched nine home runs.

The 'Birds starting staff went 2-0, 3.17 (5 ER/14.2 IP) fanning 12 batters while issuing eight walks. They allowed two home runs and just four total extra-base hits. Jake Woodford earned his sixth win of the season in tossing 7.0 scoreless frames in Sunday's finale for this team-high ninth quality start of the season. He lowered his season ERA to 3.47, which ranked 3rd in the Pacific Coast League entering today. Harold Arauz also earned his sixth win of the year, which is T-1st on the Redbirds with Woodford. He has earned the win in each of his last three starts. Kodi Whitley made his Triple-A debut on Sunday, allowing one run on one hit while whiffing two batters. The staff overall yielded an opponent's average of .260 (25x96).

ADOLIS' BIG DAY: On Sunday, Adolis Garcia put on an impressive display of power at Werner Park by homering twice and driving in eight runs. His eight RBI matched a franchise record that he also matched last season on July 26 at Salt Lake. In the third inning with two outs, he launched his second grand slam of the season. Garcia ranks 2nd in the Pacific Coast League with 11 dingers with two outs and T-7th with 26 RBI in such situations. After homering again in the eighth inning, it was his third game in his last five that he has homered twice.

DON'T MESS WITH THE JOHAN: After going 10-for-26 with six runs scored, three home runs and six RBI during the Redbirds' seven-game road trip Johan Mieses has posted a .350/.426/.700/1.126 slash-line in his first 20 career Triple-A games.

He has collected 21 hits, six home runs and 17 RBI over three stints with the Redbirds this season. He had a season-high five game hitting streak snapped on Sunday and had three-hit performances in two of those games. He also became the first Redbird this season to homer in three-straight games after his home run in the eighth inning of Friday's game at Omaha.

THE AMAZING RANDY: Reigning Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month Randy Arozarena has continued his form all throughout July and is slashing .324/.418/.515/.932 in 18 games. He has hit safely in 13 of those games and has also reached base safely in 22-straight starts. He has seven multi-hit games during that span as well.

LET'S GET IT STARTED: Redbirds players batting first in the order this season are hitting .308 overall, which ranks 3rd in the Pacific Coast League. They also rank T-5th in hits (131), 5th in OBP (.373), 7th in OPS (.869) and 6th in SLG (.496).

