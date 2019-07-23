Game Notes vs. Tacoma

July 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





The Tacoma Rainiers make their way to Greater Nevada Field for the final time in 2019 to take on the Reno Aces. On the hill for the Biggest Little City will be Louisiana State alum, Riley Smith. The righty enters the game with a 1-0 record in four starts with the Aces and a 4.44 ERA. He's pitched very well for the club over his last three appearances recording three quality starts and a 1.93 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched to go with 15 strikeouts. He faced Tacoma once this season tossing six innings on July 12 on the road earning a no-decision allowing one earned run on three hits and four strikeouts. The Rainiers will counter with Long Beach State alum Darren McCaughan. The right-hander has made one start for Tacoma this season which came against Las Vegas on July 17 where he pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs. Prior to his promotion, McCaughan was 7-5 with a 2.89 ERA with Double-A Arkansas. He struck out 89 hitters in 102.2 innings and batters hit .258 off the righty while in Double-A.

Promotions:

#TacoTuesday

Two Street Tacos for $5.00 with three choices of beef, chicken, or pork. Combo Deal: Two Street Tacos and 12oz. Tecate for $8.00.

College Discount

$5.00 Standing Room Only Ticket *Available at Ticket Office Only

Notes:

Welcome Blake Swihart: Arizona Diamondbacks OF/C Blake Swihart is set to begin a rehab assignment tonight with the Reno Aces. Swihart was placed on the IL on June 1 with a right oblique strain. In 233 career Major League games with the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks, Swihart owns a .243 average with 12 home runs, 67 RBIs, 98 runs scored while playing. He was traded to the D-backs in April from the Red Sox for prospect Marcus Wilson. He won a World Series ring with Boston in 2018 appearing in 82 games for the team.

Speed Kills: Tacoma Rainiers' outfielder Ian Miller leads the Pacific Coast League in stolen bases this season with 25. Five of those bags have come against the Aces this season. Reno catchers are throwing out 31% of base stealers this season (34-for-110). Caleb Joseph leads the team with 12 runners thrown out. John Ryan Murphy has thrown out the highest percentage of runners this season for the club (7-for-18, 39%). Abraham Almonte leads the Aces with 10 stolen bases of his own this year. Adam Eaton stole the most bags for Reno in a single-season coming in 2012 when he had 38.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.