Missions Rally in Ninth Inning to Defeat Iowa

SAN ANTONIO - After trailing for most of the ballgame, the Missions rallied in the ninth inning to defeat Iowa 4-3. The win ends the Missions three-game losing streak. The walk-off win marks the seventh time this season the Missions have done so and first time since June 15.

After a scoreless first inning, Iowa struck first in the top of the second inning. Cubs outfielder Johnny Field lead off the inning with a solo bomb to left field. It was his 8th home run of the season and gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

Field continued to torment the Missions in the fourth inning. After a lead off double from outfielder Ian Happ, Field drove in his second run of the night with an RBI double of his own. Field later scored on a wild pitch from Missions starter Zack Brown. The Missions trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Missions were able to get a run across in the fourth inning. Hernan Perez continued to swing a hot bat as he connected for a solo home run off Cubs reliever Craig Brooks. The Missions still trailed 3-1.

The score remained this way until the bottom of the ninth inning. Nate Orf lead off with a single and scored two at-bats later thanks to an RBI single from Jacob Nottingham. With two on and no outs, Lucas Erceg pinch-hit. A wild pitch moved Stokes Jr. and Nottingham both into scoring position. Erceg tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Stokes Jr.

With Nottingham at third, one out, and the game tied, Trent Grisham stepped up to the plate. Grisham won the game thanks to a ground ball to first which allowed Nottingham to score the winning run.

Zack Brown started for the Missions after being reinstated from the injured list. Despite not allowing a walk for the first time this season, Brown still struggled with some control and allowing big hits. In five innings, Brown allowed three earned runs on six hits, with one run scoring on a wild pitch, and he struck out four. Jacob Barnes recorded the win, thanks to the ninth inning heroics, and improves to 2-1 on the season.

Cole Hamels was the starting pitcher for the Cubs as he began a rehab assignment. On a 40-pitch limit, Hamels made into the third inning without facing much adversity. Hamels pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, walking three, and striking out two. James Norwood records the loss as he falls to 3-2 on the season

The Missions will continue their three-game series with the Iowa Cubs Wednesday Night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (9-3, 4.26) is scheduled to start for San Antonio against right-hander Matt Swarmer (5-9, 5.88) for Iowa. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 63-39 on the season.

For Zack Brown, this was his first start without allowing a walk

With two stolen bases in tonight's game, Cory Spangenberg moves into third place in the PCL with 22 stolen bases.

With a fourth inning home run, Hernan Perez has hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games he's played in.

Seventh walk-off win this season for San Antonio

