Bees Overpower Isotopes in Series Opener

July 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Bees 17 (44-58), Isotopes 6 (44-58) - Smith's Ballpark - Salt Lake City, Utah

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes pitchers surrendered a team record eight home runs to Bees with Tim Melville allowing five, Logan Cozart yielding two and James Pazos giving up one ... The five long balls Melville allowed tied the Isotopes single-game record established by Matt Blank on July 26, 2004 vs. Omaha ... The loss was Melville's fifth of the season as Salt Lake recorded nine runs and eight hits against him ... Cozart and Pazos combined to yield eight runs (five earned) in 3.1 innings while DJ Johnson tossed a scoreless eighth inning.

AT THE DISH: Josh Fuentes drove in four of the Isotopes six runs with a three-run homer in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in eighth. The home run was Fuentes' 12th as well as his first away from Isotopes Park in 2019 ... Roberto Ramos and Drew Butera were the only Isotopes to record multi-hit performances, both collecting two knocks ... Elliot Soto went 1-for-3 to extend his season-best hitting streak to 11 games.

TOPES TIDBITS: The eight home runs allowed surpassed the previous single-game high of seven from May 28, 2006 vs. Round Rock and Aug. 30, 2010 vs. Iowa ... Salt Lake's Jared Walsh hit three home runs on Tuesday. Walsh is the first opposing player to hit three home runs against the Isotopes since Ben Paulsen accomplished the feat for Colorado Springs on Aug. 23, 2014.

ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Salt Lake Bees, 6:35 p.m. MT, Smith's Ballpark

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Rico Garcia (0-2, 8.64) Bees: RHP Matt Ball (0-1, 5.68)

