Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Iowa Cubs

San Antonio Missions (62-39) vs. Iowa Cubs (56-45)

Game #102/Home Game #54

Monday July 23, 7:05 p.m.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Zack Brown (2-6, 6.01) vs. LHP Cole Hamels (NR, --)

Home Hot Streak: The Missions are on an eight-game home winning streak, which is their longest such streak of the season after completing a pair of four-game sweeps in their last homestand. During their eight-game home winning streak the Missions are averaging 8.1 runs per game while hitting .350 (97-for-277) with 28 doubles, 13 home runs, and 13 stolen bases.

Cory vs. Iowa: So far this season, Missions utility man Cory Spangenberg has been a consistent force against the Iowa Cubs. He has hit safely in six of the seven games he has played against Iowa. In those games, he is batting .304 (7-for-23) with 4 runs, 3 doubles, a home run, 3 RBI, 3 walks, and 3 stolen bases. He also holds a .385 OBP against Iowa and an OPS of .950.

Happy to Have Hernán: After starting out 0-for-9 in his first two games with the Missions, Hernán Pérez has been a steady force in the lineup since July 7. Over that stretch, he has hit safely in 11 of 12 games. In those 12 games he is batting .319 (15-for-47) with 6 runs, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 6 RBI, and 5 walks. Since July 7, Pérez ranks third on the team with 15 hits, behind Spangenberg (17), and Grisham (21). Pérez leads the team with six doubles during this stretch. The team has benefitted from his hot hitting as well, as the Missions are 8-4 over their last 12 games.

Milestone Tracker: Multiple Missions players are closing on major milestones. Catcher David Freitas is currently four doubles away from 200 for his career. Reliever Deolis Guerra needs 3.2 innings to reach 1,000 for his MiLB career. Catcher Jacob Nottingham is seven hits away from 500 for his career. Lastly, infielder Travis Shaw currently sits six hits shy of 1,000 for his career.

TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS

OF Tyrone Taylor reinstated from IL

RHP Zack Brown reinstated from IL

RHP Johan Belisario transferred from San Antonio to Biloxi

C David Freitas placed on temporary inactive list

