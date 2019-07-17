Nailers Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are pleased to announce their 2019 preseason schedule. The Nailers will face the Fort Wayne Komets in a home-and-home series, starting in Wheeling on Friday, October 4th at 7:05, then shifting to Fort Wayne on Saturday, October 5th at 7:35.

This series ends a five-year run in which Wheeling and Cincinnati collided during the preseason. The last time was 2013, when the Nailers played two games against the Komets, in addition to one game each against Elmira and Reading. Fort Wayne was victorious in both prior exhibition battles, prevailing 4-3 and 6-2. Wheeling has won three of its last four preseason tilts, dating back to 2017.

The Nailers and Komets are two of the most historic teams in the ECHL. Wheeling is beginning its 28th season, which is the longest membership for one city in ECHL history. Fort Wayne is beginning its eight season in the ECHL and 68th season overall. Since the Komets joined the league in 2012, they have faced off against the Nailers 30 times during regular season play, and hold a slight 16-14 advantage. Both clubs recorded four wins in 2018-19. This coming season will also feature eight regular season matches between the two Central Division rivals, with four taking place in each city.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2019-20 regular season on Saturday, October 12th, when they visit the Cincinnati Cyclones. The home opener is one week later on Saturday, October 19th, when the Indy Fuel visit WesBanco Arena at 7:05. Season tickets, partial plans, and group tickets are available now. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

