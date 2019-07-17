Moffat Returns to the Pond

Toledo, OH - Defenseman Mike Moffat has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2019-20 season.

Moffat, a native of Waterloo, Ontario, joined Toledo on March 1 for his pro debut playing in 10 games while collecting four assists. Since 2014, the 26-year-old defenseman has appeared in a total of 128 games with the University of Waterloo accruing 25 goals, 63 assists and 89 penalty minutes. Moffat posted a college best 10 goals in the 2015-16 season when he also set a high in assists with 17 and points (27).

"We really liked Mike's game from what we saw late in the year," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He fits right in with the style we want to play."

Prior to his colligate days, the 6'1", 220 pound defenseman spent four years in the OHL between London and Kingston. Moffat posted 120 points (17G, 103A) with 225 penalty minutes in 238 career games.

