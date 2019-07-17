Mavericks Re-Sign Big Blueliner Neal Goff for 2019-20

July 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Missouri - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Wednesday that the club has re-signed defenseman Neal Goff to a Standard Player Contract for the 2019-20 season.

Last season with the Mavericks, Goff recorded eight assists and no goals for eight points and a plus-minus rating of minus-seven in 55 games with the Mavericks. The six-foot-five, 220-pound defenseman from Stillwater, Minnesota played collegiately at Western Michigan University, where he was an assistant captain his senior year. This will be Goff's second season with the Mavericks.

Goff also has experience at the AHL level, playing in three games with the San Antonio Rampage during the 2017-18 season.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.