Scoring Phenom Blake Winiecki to Return for Second Season

July 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Wednesday that forward Blake Winiecki has agreed to terms for the 2019-20 season.

A native of Lakeville, Minnesota, Winiecki was among the best rookies in the ECHL during the 2018-19 season and averaged nearly a point per game.

"It's great to re-sign with the Everblades and be a part of this first-class organization," Winiecki said. "I look forward to building on the success we had last season and taking another step toward the Kelly Cup."

Winiecki led Everblades rookies and finished tied for fifth among ECHL first-year skaters with 59 points. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound center netted 25 goals and added 34 assists in 61 games.

Though he missed the first 10 games of the season, Winiecki then went on to play in 61 straight contests before sitting out the final regular season game as a healthy scratch. He finished with 13 multi-point games, the third-highest total on the team.

"We are thrilled to have Blake return for a second season," Ralph said. "Blake was a monster offensively last season. We'll look for him to lead our group offensively again this year and continue the winning expectations here. He's a first-class player and teammate."

Prior to making his professional debut with Florida at the end of the 2017-18 regular season, Winiecki played four seasons for St. Cloud State University from 2014-18. As a member of the Huskies, he tabbed 75 points (37g-38a) in 145 career games. Winiecki helped guide SCSU to a Penrose Cup as a senior in 2017-18, which is awarded to the regular season champion of the NCHC. He was also a member of the Huskies squad that won the 2015-16 NCHC Tournament.

Winiecki is the fourth member of the Everblades' 2018-19 season-ending roster to return for the upcoming season, joining forward Michael Neville and defensemen Ben Masella and Patrick McCarron.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Norfolk Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.