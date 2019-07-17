Thunder Adds Three Young Players to Roster

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has signed forwards Spencer Dorowicz, Michael Ederer and defenseman Luke Shiplo for the 2019-20 season.

"All three players had really good junior careers," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "I'm really excited to get all three into camp. As we continue to add pieces to the puzzle, we hope they add to the relentless pace and work ethic that we will bring each and every night."

Dorowicz, 25, was acquired as a part of a future considerations trade that saw Ty Rimmer head to the Cincinnati Cyclones. He recently completed his rookie season where he collected 13 points (7g, 6a) in 31 games. He turned pro at the end of his senior season at Robert Morris University and appeared in eight games for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to close the 2017-18 campaign.

"Spencer was one of Cincinnati's best players until he got hurt," said Ramsay. "He went to a solid school and I hope that he can continue to improve and be a high-end forward for us."

A native of Olds, Alberta, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward had a productive career for Robert Morris. He tallied 16 points in three-straight seasons and finished with 59 points (23g, 36a) in 145 games. He was a part of back-to-back AHA Regular Season Championship teams for the Colonials. Prior to heading to school, he played five years in the Alberta Junior Hockey League for the Olds Grizzlys. He piled up 179 points (75g, 104a) in 223 games and was captain during his final season.

Ederer, 23, turns pro after completing his collegiate career at St. Lawrence University. A native of Lancaster, New York, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward registered 40 points (18g, 22a) in 103 career games for the Saints. He had a breakout season as a sophomore with nine goals and 18 points. He suffered an injury during his junior campaign and was limited to 15 contests. He came back last season to record 14 points (6g, 8a) in 34 games while also serving as an assistant captain this past season.

"After speaking with Michael's coaches, they really liked his skill set and raved about his release on his shot. He has the capability of being a top-end forward in the ECHL and we hope he can come in and be a top six forward for us."

Prior to heading to college, he played in the Ontario Junior Hockey League for one season with the Buffalo Junior Sabres before heading to the British Columbia Hockey League's Merritt Centennials. In 2014-15, he potted 49 points (21g, 28a) in 58 games for the Centennials.

Shiplo, 24, joins the pro ranks after a four-year collegiate career at Quinnipiac University. A native of Oakville, Ontario, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound blue liner tallied 29 points (13g, 16a) in 113 games for the Bobcats. He was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Prior to his time with the Bobcats, Shiplo put together an incredible season in 2014-15 as one of the best offensive defenseman in the BCHL. He racked up 44 points (5g, 39a) in 50 games for the Vernon Vipers, which ranked him tied for fourth in points among defensemen, 12th overall in assists and tied for second among all defensemen in assists. He was also a major factor on the Vipers' power play as he was tied for third among all BCHL skaters in power play assists (23).

"Shiplo comes from a really good program in Quinnipiac. He had a really good junior career as well and brings an offensive dimension to his game along with a great first pass. He was asked to play in a defense-first system in college, but he does have the ability to jump into the play."

